Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Monday. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.43. The company has a market cap of $91.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.87.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider Alan Donald bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

