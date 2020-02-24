Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 1,523,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

