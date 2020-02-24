Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 1,523,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.