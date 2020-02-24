Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,503. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

