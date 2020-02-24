Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.42-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE THC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. 122,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

