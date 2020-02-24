Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

