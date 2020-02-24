Tenneco Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenneco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.63 on Monday. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,641,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 177,904 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,400,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

