Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,146. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

