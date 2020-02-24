Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan Buys 10,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, John D. Sheehan acquired 469 shares of Terex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,071.03.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 912,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

