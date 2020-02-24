Terra Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. Terra has a total market capitalization of $70.56 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

