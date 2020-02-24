Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.68. 3,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

