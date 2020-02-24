Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.94% of Texas Roadhouse worth $114,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.33. 720,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,345. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

