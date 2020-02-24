Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

