Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.