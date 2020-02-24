Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $14.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of TXT opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. Textron has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.