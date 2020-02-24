Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Textron has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

