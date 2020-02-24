Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9,996.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. 86,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,192. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.