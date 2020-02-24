The Carlyle Group (CG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG):

2/15/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/29/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

1/28/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

