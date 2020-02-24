The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Raised by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.