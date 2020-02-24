The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,114,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.