THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $14,853.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

