Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 230.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.16. 188,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,453. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.