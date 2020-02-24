Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $12.29 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $806,720.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

