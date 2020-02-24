THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $126.15 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $126.15 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00480645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.59 or 0.06604609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00062513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026847 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010221 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX, Coinbit, Huobi, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, WazirX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

