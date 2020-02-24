Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $21,735.00 and approximately $10,486.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045303 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,617.94 or 1.00094511 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

