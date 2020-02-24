Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,806 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 220,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,023 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.84. 43,278,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

