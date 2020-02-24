Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $48,488.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $48,488.00 and $63,118.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00773795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

