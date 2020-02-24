ThoreNext (THX) Market Capitalization Tops $150.66 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00072177 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $150.66 million and approximately $168,050.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

