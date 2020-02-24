Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,512 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $86.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,009.29. 6,452,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The firm has a market cap of $999.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

