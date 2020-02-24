TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $137,933.00 and approximately $11.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

