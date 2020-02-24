Tivity Health Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

