TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TiVo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TiVo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. TiVo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TiVo by 4,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TiVo by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TiVo in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in TiVo by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

