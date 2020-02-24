TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 5,638,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,354. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

