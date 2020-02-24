Tobam Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

CHRW stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,053. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

