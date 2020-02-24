Tobam Buys New Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Tobam bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in WP Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

