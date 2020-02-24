Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kellogg by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $64.50. 2,539,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

