Tobam Has $1.33 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,060 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $4,400,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in NiSource by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 3,224,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

