Tobam Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,658 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

