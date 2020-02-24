Tobam Has $2.34 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tobam grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 421.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,848. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

