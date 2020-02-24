Tobam Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

