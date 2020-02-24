Tobam Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.13% of Pretium Resources worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,199. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

