Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tobam increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,272.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.41 on Monday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.20.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

