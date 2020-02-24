Tobam Invests $1.01 Million in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

NYSE TIF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

