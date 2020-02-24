Tobam Sells 46,180 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,180 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,678 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.11. 3,329,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.