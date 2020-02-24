Tobam Sells 7,797 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Tobam trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $227,489,000.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.10. 3,902,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,943. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

