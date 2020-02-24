Tobam Takes $2.45 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $160.99. 721,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,808. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.