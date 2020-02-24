TokenPay Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $993,071.00 and approximately $61,379.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045376 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.98 or 1.00315054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000459 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,922,247 coins and its circulating supply is 16,719,265 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

