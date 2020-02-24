Tosoh Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tosoh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TOSCF stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.