Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TWD opened at GBX 106.48 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.19. Trackwise Designs has a 52-week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.65.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

