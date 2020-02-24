Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.